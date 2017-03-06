|Onbekend
Noord-Korea - BelgiÃ« ()
13:30
|Premier League
|21:00
|West Ham Utd
|0-0
|Chelsea
|5.70
|4.25
|1.63
|Primeira Liga
|21:00
|Estoril
|0-0
|Rio Ave
|3.10
|2.95
|2.48
|Russische Premier League
|17:30
|Anzhi Makhachkala
|0-0
|Rubin Kazan
|Primera Division
|20:45
|Alaves
|0-0
|Sevilla
|4.00
|3.35
|2.02
|2. Bundesliga
|20:15
|Eintracht Braunschweig
|0-0
|VFB Stuttgart
|3.20
|3.10
|2.35
|Ligue 2
|20:45
|Valenciennes
|0-0
|Strasbourg
|3.00
|2.95
|2.50
|Serie B
|20:30
|Frosinone
|0-0
|Cittadella
|1.69
|3.45
|5.50
|Eerste Divisie
|20:00
|Utrecht
|0-0
|VVV-Venlo
Noord-Korea
|Nog niet gekend.
BelgiÃ«
|Nog niet gekend.
Kalender / Voetbaluitslagen
|06/03 13:30
|Italie
|-
|Zwitserland
|06/03 13:30
|Noord-Korea
|-
|BelgiÃ«
|06/03 13:30
|Ierland
|-
|Wales
|06/03 16:30
|Oostenrijk
|-
|Schotland
|06/03 16:30
|Nieuw-Zeeland
|-
|Zuid-Korea
|06/03 16:30
|TsjechiÃ«
|-
|Hongarije
Stand
|Groep A
|G
|P
|1.
|BelgiÃ«
|2
|4
|2.
|Zwitserland
|2
|4
|3.
|Noord-Korea
|2
|3
|4.
|Italie
|2
|0
|Groep B
|G
|P
|1.
|Oostenrijk
|2
|4
|2.
|Zuid-Korea
|2
|4
|3.
|Schotland
|2
|3
|4.
|Nieuw-Zeeland
|2
|0
|Groep C
|G
|P
|1.
|Wales
|2
|4
|2.
|Ierland
|2
|4
|3.
|Hongarije
|2
|1
|4.
|TsjechiÃ«
|2
|1
Topschutters
|Speler
|Goals
|1.
|Wullaert
|1
|2.
|AbbÃ‰
|1
|3.
|Van Wynendaele
|1
|4.
|Kuster
|1
|5.
|Philtjens
|1
|6.
|Coutereels
|1
