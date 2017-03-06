Cyprus Cup

Noord-Korea - BelgiÃ« ()

Kies jouw voorkeur
Noord-Korea
Neutraal
BelgiÃ«
50%50%
Onbekend
 
Noord-Korea

Nog niet gekend.

BelgiÃ«

Nog niet gekend.
Kalender / Voetbaluitslagen
06/03 13:30 Italie Italie - Zwitserland Zwitserland Italie - Zwitserland
06/03 13:30 Noord-Korea Noord-Korea - BelgiÃ« BelgiÃ« Noord-Korea - BelgiÃ«
06/03 13:30 Ierland Ierland - Wales Wales Ierland - Wales
06/03 16:30 Oostenrijk Oostenrijk - Schotland Schotland Oostenrijk - Schotland
06/03 16:30 Nieuw-Zeeland Nieuw-Zeeland - Zuid-Korea Zuid-Korea Nieuw-Zeeland - Zuid-Korea
06/03 16:30 TsjechiÃ« TsjechiÃ« - Hongarije Hongarije TsjechiÃ« - Hongarije
Stand
  Groep A G P
1. BelgiÃ« BelgiÃ« 2 4
2. Zwitserland Zwitserland 2 4
3. Noord-Korea Noord-Korea 2 3
4. Italie Italie 2 0
  Groep B G P
1. Oostenrijk Oostenrijk 2 4
2. Zuid-Korea Zuid-Korea 2 4
3. Schotland Schotland 2 3
4. Nieuw-Zeeland Nieuw-Zeeland 2 0
  Groep C G P
1. Wales Wales 2 4
2. Ierland Ierland 2 4
3. Hongarije Hongarije 2 1
4. TsjechiÃ« TsjechiÃ« 2 1
Volledige stand
Topschutters
  Speler Goals
1. BelgiÃ« Wullaert 1
2. Zwitserland AbbÃ‰ 1
3. BelgiÃ« Van Wynendaele 1
4. Zwitserland Kuster 1
5. BelgiÃ« Philtjens 1
6. BelgiÃ« Coutereels 1
Meer statistieken
 